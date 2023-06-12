Purse and bank card stolen from Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in-patient

A judge has described as ‘very concerning’ the circumstances in which a hospital in-patient had their purse stolen and a bank card from it used to make purchases.

Appearing before Drogheda Court on Monday via video link was Terry McDonagh (35) who pleaded guilty to a number of summonses stemming from the incident which occurred nearly three years ago.

The defendant, of An Sruthan, Turlough Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, was not accused of taking the purse from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

He admitted five counts of theft and one count of handling stolen property relating to the use of the card subsequently at Applegreen, The Waterfront, Rathmullan Road, Drogheda, on 16 August 2020.

Mr McDonagh, who has 90 previous convictions, is serving a sentence in Castlereagh Prison.

Sgt John O’Hehir presented evidence that gardaí received a complaint that a woman had a purse stolen from beside her bed in the Newgrange Ward of the hospital, Level 2.

The defendant was identified from CCTV outside the ward. He was also spotted later in the day tapping a stolen bank card at Applegreen for five transactions totalling €53.75.

Sgt O’Hehir added that the injured party was canvassed about a Victim Impact Report and did not want to make one.

The court heard that Mr McDonagh’s previous convictions were mainly for burglary, theft, and public order. Since 25 February last he has been serving a five-year sentence, the last two years suspended, for burglary.

Solicitor Paddy Goodwin said all his client’s offending was driven by an addiction to drugs and drink.

He was doing well in Castlereagh where he was on enhanced status.

Judge McKiernan remarked that the particular circumstances of the case were very concerning. It was a serious matter.

A four-month jail term was imposed, consecutive to the sentence being served.