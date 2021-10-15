Punched and stamped man at railway station

A 21-year-old man has been ordered to pay compensation to a man more than forty years his senior who he punched and stamped on at Clarke railway station in Dundalk.

A probation report on Cian Ward was before the District Court last week after he pleaded guilty in May to assaulting Paul Spollen (62) causing him harm on 15 July 2020.

The last day CCTV footage was played which showed Ward beating the other man as he lay on the ground.

Evidence was given that Ward, who was living in Gosling’s Terrace, Hill Street, Dundalk, at the time, had received a text from his pregnant girlfriend to return to the station. She said a man had come up to her and started waving his arms in her face.

That was Paul Spollen, Back Lane Hostel, Back Lane, Dublin 8, who admitted assaulting the woman and damaging headphones she was wearing.

He had said he noticed a female behind him at the train station. He thought she had a taser. He took headphones from her.

She sustained a cut to an ear and swelling. She made a full recovery.

Spollen, described as vulnerable person, paid €500 compensation to his victim as ordered by the judge. He received the benefit of the Probation Act.

Ward, whose case had been adjourned for a probation report, had €500 with him last week but counsel said his wallet had ‘gone missing’ along with his cards and the money he had been saving for compensation.

A reference from his employer and letter of apology he wrote were handed up.

Barrister Michael Miley said Ward was attending counselling in Dublin. He had ‘some issues’, didn’t drink but ‘occasionally’ took cannabis.

Originally from Cavan, he lived with his family in Swords, and was due to commence an apprenticeship course in Shannon.

Mr Miley believed the defendant was unlikely to be in court again. He was in a relationship with the mother of his child.

Judge McKiernan remarked this was ‘very serious’ matter involving a very vulnerable person.

Taking into account the contents of the probation report, the judge remanded Ward on continuing bail to 5 January 2022 for payment of token compensation of €500.

She said it was up to him. An updated report was ordered.