Offaly footballer paid for damage to cigarette machine

Offaly footballer Stefan Geoghegan Broderick (23), has had his case dismissed after the court heard he paid €1,400 compensation for a cigarette machine he damaged in a Dundalk nightclub.

The defendant, of Nahana, Bracknagh, Rathangan, Co. Offaly, pleaded guilty to a damage to property charge stemming from the incident in Ridley’s, Park Street, on 18 February last.

Sgt Jimmy McGovern presented evidence that at 2am gardaí received a report about criminal damage. CCTV footage showed the defendant damaging a cigarette machine on the premises.

There were no previous convictions.

Solicitor Paddy Goodwin said his client took out a loan and had paid the money.

An apprentice carpenter, earning €400 per-week, he played football for his county.

Geoghegan Broderick didn’t normally drink, Mr Goodwin continued, and he was embarrassed over this.

On the basis that compensation was paid, Judge McKiernan said she would find the facts proven and dismiss the charge.

‘I hope he has learned a lesson,’ the judge added.