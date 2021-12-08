Needs help with his addiction

It was stated on behalf of John McDonagh (26), Cappocks Green, Ardee, that he needed help for an alcohol addiction after he pleaded guilty to a charge of being intoxicated in a public place.

He was remanded on continuing bail for a probation report.

Evidence was presented that on 17 October last it was reported to gardaí that the defendant was refusing to leave a house in Rathview, Termonfeckin. The complainant was McDonagh’s mother.

Gardaí saw him in an intoxicated state in Rathview.

Charges of assault and trespass were withdrawn by the State.

There were 53 previous convictions, including for public order, theft, assault and road traffic offences.

Barrister Michael Miley said his client was a member of the Traveller community. He had issues with alcohol and was hoping the court would consider a probation bond so that he could get help for his addiction.

McDonagh regretted his mother had been dragged into this affair even though the State had withdrawn two of the charges, Mr Miley continued.

The defendant recognised he needed help. Everything was down to his alcohol abuse. He was not engaging with any service at the moment.

Judge O’Reilly remanded McDonagh on continuing bail to 20 April 2022 for a probation report.

He would have to provide urine samples every week from the time he engages with the Probation Service, the judge said.