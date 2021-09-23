Motorist drove at speeds in excess of 185kph on motorway

A motorist drove at speeds in excess of 185kph on the M1 while being pursued by gardaí, Dundalk Court has heard.

Rico Kelly (33), with addresses at Lismore Park, Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh and Drumgriston, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, was up on two counts of dangerous driving as well as failing to stop for a garda, no driving licence and no insurance.

He contested the charges which arose out of an incident on 24 September last, saying that he was on his way to work in Dublin at the time.

Judge McKiernan also heard that the prosecuting garda in the case, Gda Ian McDonnell, had saved Mr Kelly’s mother’s life following a serious road traffic accident some years previously.

The judge convicted the accused on one charge of dangerous driving, taking the other into consideration along with the charge of failing to stop for a garda. The documentary matters were dismissed.

Gda McDonnell gave evidence that while travelling in the direction of Castleblayney on the N53 at Barronstown he saw Rico Kelly, who was known to him, driving in the opposite direction towards Dundalk.

He turned to follow this vehicle, an Audi A6, catching up with it at 8.08pm. He activated the lights and siren, but the other car failed to stop and took off at high speed, turning on to the M1 at Newtownbalregan.

Gda McDonnell said the Audi was travelling at in excess of 180kph which was the speed he was doing.

In the townland of Ballinahattin it undertook a number of vehicles and forced others to move lanes at Thistle Cross.

The witness continued he was driving at 185kph but began to lose sight of the other car. In the distance he saw the driver undertake at high speed.

Gda McDonnell said he contacted the garda station to notify the PSNI. At 8.10pm he saw the car cross the border.

Defence counsel Ronan O’Carroll said his client’s mother had been in a serious road traffic accident and that Gda McDonnell was the first responder and had saved her life.

The guard replied, ‘I wasn’t on my own’, but Mr O’Carroll said the Kelly family insisted the officer saved his mother’s life.

The barrister put it to Gda McDonnell that he believed he saw Rico Kelly. It was an identification made at night.

‘When I saw the vehicle, it was Mr Kelly I saw driving,’ the guard replied.

In applying for a direction, Mr O’Carroll said visual identification was ‘notoriously unreliable evidence’ and he quoted the ‘celebrated’ Supreme Court case of Casey

In this instance, there were two moving cars at night with their lights on. It was ‘extremely tenuous evidence’.

Inspector John Boyle said there was ‘no doubt’ of the identification on the evidence.

‘If there was a scintilla of doubt, we wouldn’t be here,’ he added.

Judge McKiernan ruled there was a case to answer.

Rico Kelly testified that at the time he was working night shifts, 9pm to 4am, pulling cables in the Port Tunnel, Dublin.

He said he lived between Crossmaglen and his mother’s house, and work colleague Ciarán Maguire from Crossmaglen picked him up at 7.30pm.

Kelly said he knew Gda McDonnell from his mother’s accident but ‘if I was to drive past him, I don’t think I would recognise him.’

He said he wasn’t driving, and he wasn’t calling anyone a liar. At around 8pm he would have been travelling towards the Port Tunnel.

The witness told Inspector Boyle there was no clock-in system (at work). There was a sign-in system.

Ciarán Maguire said he picked up Rico Kelly every evening because he had no licence. He paid him €50 each week for that. Their work contract was from August to November.

It was ‘impossible’ that Rico Kelly was driving as alleged, he said.

Mr O’Carroll submitted, ‘everyone believes Gda McDonnell believes he saw Mr Kelly on the night’.

He said it was ‘very tenuous’ the observation which took place. His client was certainly entitled to the benefit of the doubt.

Judge McKiernan said she was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt and was going to convict on the dangerous driving and failing to stop charges.

She dismissed the no insurance and no driving licence matters.

The court heard of five previous convictions against Rico Kelly, including one for dangerous driving.

Mr O’Carroll said the defendant had one daughter. He had not sat in a vehicle since a previous four-year disqualification.

He had a ‘relatively reckless’ youth, exacerbated by his mother’s accident but that was no excuse.

He insisted he wasn’t driving and looked forward to his appeal.

The judge said the difficulty she had was that she convicted Rico Kelly. She didn’t believe his evidence and in view of his previous convictions was considering a custodial sentence.

Mr O’Carroll said his client maintained his innocence. There was no evidence of any injuries sustained. It was largely a case of speed.

Notwithstanding the ‘ugly aspects’ it was a relatively short-lived affair.

The barrister continued the accused was a productive member of society and worked for a contractor.

Judge McKiernan ‘reluctantly’ decided to impose a suspended four-month sentence on one count of dangerous driving. A four-year driving disqualification was also handed down. The other charges were taken into consideration.

Bail to appeal was set a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash lodged.