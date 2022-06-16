Motorist drove at garda at speed

A very serious case of dangerous driving, according to a judge, has resulted in Stephen McVeigh (40) being jailed for four months and disqualified from driving for two years.

Judge McKiernan said the defendant, of Commons Road, Dromiskin, had driven at a garda, and the court had to consider a garda performing their duty being treated in such a fashion.

The case had been adjourned to canvas the officer’s view on reducing the charge to careless driving.

Evidence was given that he had to take evasive action after approaching on foot a car driven by McVeigh in Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor on 3 September 2021.

While on mobile patrol gardaí saw a man run from an alleyway known for the sale and supply of drugs. They alighted and tried to interact with him.

He got into the front passenger seat of a parked Hyundai. As gardaí approached, the car began to drive off. One of the officers signalled it to stop.

McVeigh, who was driving, slowed to look at the garda’s ID then gathered speed and drove towards the officer who had to take evasive action.

The car headed off in the direction of Grange Drive and out of sight.

McVeigh was subsequently arrested and interviewed. He gave ‘full, candid’ answers.

The court was told the garda was not consenting to the charge being reduced.

There were 53 previous convictions and the defendant’s solicitor added there had been nothing since 2016. He was working and the loss of his licence would be a blow.

McVeigh had ‘regularly apologised’ over the incident and was not prosecuted for anything else.

Bail to appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash lodged.