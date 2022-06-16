Louth

Motorist drove at garda at speed

A very serious case of dangerous driving, according to a judge, has resulted in Stephen McVeigh (40) being jailed for four months and disqualified from driving for two years.

Judge McKiernan said the defendant, of Commons Road, Dromiskin, had driven at a garda, and the court had to consider a garda performing their duty being treated in such a fashion.

