Motorcyclist forced into ‘emergency situation’

Dundalk Court has decided that a motorcyclist accused of an alleged driving offence was placed in an ‘emergency situation’ when he collided with a van which was making an illegal turn.

The defendant, Gavin McGauley (33), Castle Court, Castlebellingham, had a summons for driving without reasonable consideration dismissed.

Evidence was given that he was travelling on Park Street, Dundalk, in the direction of Hill Street bridge when a van turned left out of Gray’s Lane, beside ToolFix, before turning right, across the road, when the impact occurred.

Gda Nicole McGovern said the accident was reported to her at 5.35pm on 25 June 2020.

At the scene in Dublin Street Mr McGauley was lying on the ground. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage was played in court.

Gda McGovern agreed with defence counsel Stephen Faulkner that the van coming from the lane at ToolFix attempted an illegal right-hand turn.

Colm McKeever, driver of the van, testified that he pulled out of the alleyway and turned left. He looked to his right, saw a clear passage, and followed an Audi car which was heading in the direction of the Carrick Road.

As he was about to turn right a motorcycle hit his driver’s door. He got out to see if the motorcyclist was alright.

Mr McKeever confirmed under cross-examination that arising out of this accident he received a fine in the post for driving without reasonable consideration which he paid.

Gavin McGauley gave evidence that he too received a similar fine. As he disputed his liability, he didn’t pay it.

On the day in question, he had the headlight on and saw a van pull out slowly.

‘As I came closer, I hit the front and back brakes and skidded. I carried on hoping to avoid him. I assumed he was going straight on.’

The defendant said he was doing no more than 20mph and would have gone into the back of the van.

‘He decided to do a u-turn round the island, and I hit the side of the van.’

Gavin McGauley told Inspector John Boyle that he had the right of way. The van pulled out and he did what he could to stop hitting the back of it.

‘On a motorbike, this is a regular occurrence. Nobody sees them.

‘I couldn’t go anywhere but into him or around him. My instinct was to stop rather than indicate. It wasn’t an unsafe manoeuvre. I thought it was the safest option at the time.’

Mr Faulkner applied for a dismissal. There were two manoeuvres by the van. It pulled out, then made an illegal right turn.

There was nothing to contradict his client’s speed. His ‘landing’ on the van was caused by the illegal right turn.

The State had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Inspector Boyle contended there was time and distance for the defendant to react a little better and safer.

He added there was a certain amount of liability on both drivers.

Judge Brennan said both men gave their evidence in an honest manner.

He continued there was an attempt at an illegal turn on the road (by the van) and he was satisfied the motorcyclist was placed in an emergency situation and his only option was to overtake.

The summons was dismissed.