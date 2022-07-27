Man with links to Cornelius Price sentenced to seven years for possession of semi-automatic pistol from 1940s fails in conviction appeal

A man linked to convicted criminal Cornelius Price has failed in an appeal against his conviction for having a World War II-era sub-machine gun that was found during a garda search near Price’s home in Co Meath.

Stephen Gibbons (58) of Rockleigh House, Richardstown, Gormanston, Co Meath, had denied a charge of unlawfully possessing a 9mm Makarov PM-63 RAK submachine pistol on or about January 15, 2020, at Richardstown in the county. He was convicted by a jury in May 2021 at Trim Circuit Court, who also found him not guilty of possessing ammunition at the same date and location.

At Gibbons’s trial, Carl Hanahoe BL, prosecuting, had told the court that two members of the Garda Armed Response Unit had been on patrol in the area that night. As they drove down a lane they met Gibbons, who lived in a mobile home at Rockleigh House, walking in the opposite direction at 8.45 pm.

Gardaí searched Gibbons and then conducted a search of the area. Almost two hours later gardaí found a sub-machine gun and a glass jar containing ammunition in a black bin bag in a ditch.

The court was told the weapon dated from 1945 and was coated in a thick lubricant to prevent rust. The gun was serviceable but two discharged bullets were blocking the barrel and there was no evidence to suggest it had recently been discharged.

A detective Garda said that after he fitted a replacement barrel to the weapon it was capable of both semi automatic and fully automatic fire.

The court heard that Gibbons had married Price’s aunt but that the relationship had since broken down, while Gibbons remained on Price’s land in Gormanstown.

At a previous sitting of the Court of Appeal, Garnet Orange SC, for Gibbons, said his application to quash the conviction was an “unusual one” in that it involved questioning the jury’s verdict in terms of it being “logically inconsistent”.

Mr Orange also said the question will be whether or not the jury fully understood their role regarding the evidence before them.

Mr Orange said his client was living in the mobile home which was in an area used by a number of New Age Travellers. Mr Orange said that the gun and 12 rounds of ammunition in a glass jar were found in the same bag, while gardaí had identified his client as a suspect by virtue of a hair stuck to the lubricant on the pistol.

Mr Orange said that it was “illogical” for a jury to convict his client on possession of the pistol because of the “critical” weight given to the presence of the hair when it was in the same bag at the same location as the ammunition over which Gibbons was acquitted.

Mr Orange said it was also “inconsistent” that his client would be convicted due to the presence of a single hair, which was a “moveable object” that could have fallen out at any time.

In his submission, Mr Orange described the verdict as “perverse in the circumstances and should be quashed”.

Mr Hanahoe, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, had told court that the jury had been advised by the trial judge on the distinction between the two counts and were fully aware of that distinction when asking questions of one charge and not the other at the trial. He said the prosecution did not open or close on DNA evidence alone and that the jury had been given a test with a “very high” bar.

At the Court of Appeal, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said the court was dismissing the appeal after finding that, while the DNA from the hair located on the gun was “central” to a circumstantial case, it was “not in itself determinative” evidence.

Ms Justice Kennedy said the jury “clearly followed the trial judge’s directions to consider each count separately and concluded that there was evidence of guilt to the required standing regarding the firearm but not so regarding the ammunition”.

She said the trial judge, Judge Martina Baxter, provided the jury with a “comprehensive” summary of the evidence in the case. Regarding the hair being a moveable item that could have attached itself to the gun without Gibbons’ knowledge, Ms Justice Kennedy said “these matters of evidence were entirely within the remit of the jury to accept or reject as it thought fit”.

“On no analysis could it be said that the verdict was not supported by any evidence or that the verdict was against all of the evidence in the trial,” said the judge.

Ms Justice Kennedy said the trial judge “carefully and properly directed the jury” and that there was no evidence to say that the jury “ignored” any directions. The judge described the panel as a “careful jury assessing the entire evidence and carefully observing the directions of the trial judge”.

“The verdicts did not amount to an unlikely view of the evidence, but one which the jury could, on the evidence, properly have concluded. The fact that the jury did not return a guilty verdict on the count of possession of the ammunition in the circumstances but did so in respect of the other count, did not render the verdict inconsistent. Accordingly, the appeal is dismissed,” said Ms Justice Kennedy.