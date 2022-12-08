Man who violently slashed two men in separate knife attacks and attacked Garda to be sentenced in January

A man who violently slashed two men in separate knife attacks went on to attack an arresting armed garda with a samurai sword and throw boiling water in a prison officer’s face, a court has heard.

Brendan Cummins (27) stabbed two men in separate knife attacks in Dundalk in 2019, leaving them with serious wounds – including a slash wound down a man’s back from his neck to his hips, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

While being arrested for these offences, Cummins also attacked a member of the Garda Armed Support Unit with a samurai sword, causing a dent in his ballistics shield.

He was placed in solitary confinement in the National Violence Reduction Unit in Midlands Prison where he went on to assault a number of prison officers, throwing boiling water over one officer’s face and chest.

Cummins then went on to attack another two prison officers after hearing one of them had made a statement to gardaí about the boiling water assault.

Cummins, with an address in Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to two men in addresses in Dundalk on dates in April and May, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to the endangerment of a garda at his home address on June 5, 2019.

Cummins further pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to a prison officer at Midlands Prison, Laois on August 14, 2020 and two further counts of assault causing harm to two other prison officers on January 31, 2021. He also admitted making a threat to kill on that date.

He has 19 previous convictions, including eight for assault causing harm.

The court heard Cummins has been in solitary confinement for a period of three and a half years. Defence counsel told the court that the United Nations has stated that 15 days in solitary confinement amounts to torture.

Cummins has had virtually no contact with people apart from prison officers wearing riot gear and he is accompanied by four to six prison officers when moving anywhere, Roderick O’Hanlon SC, defending, told Judge Orla Crowe. This is not appropriate treatment, he submitted.

Detective Garda Padraig Kelly told Marc Thompson BL, prosecuting, that the first offence occurred on the evening of April 27, 2019, when Cummins attacked a man in the Marian Park area of Dundalk.

The victim was walking in the area when Cummins and another man approached him and Cummins slashed him in the face with a Stanley knife without warning, causing a laceration from the man’s forehead to his lip.

Cummins then bent the man over and slashed him to the back, before fleeing the scene, the court heard.

A couple of weeks later on May 10, Cummins was socialising with an acquaintance. The pair were drinking late at night in a house in the Marian Park area with two women when Cummins suddenly knocked the other man to the ground without warning.

Cummins told the women to video him as he slashed at the victim with a Stanley knife, ordering him: “Tell me I’m the surgeon. I’m the daddy.” He slashed the man just under his ear before slicing him down his back from the neck to the hips, the court heard.

Cummins told the man: “You’re going to die, you’re going to die” as the victim tried to escape the house.

The front door was locked so he ran upstairs and jumped out the window, breaking his leg. He crawled home and was taken to hospital.

Neither of Cummins’ victims made victim impact statements, the court heard. The first man made a statement to gardaí and then declined to cooperate further.

The following month on June 5, members of the Garda Armed Support Unit broke into Cummins’ home to arrest him. He came out of his bedroom swinging a samurai sword, which was shown in court.

He brought this down on the first garda in the formation, who defended himself with his ballistics shield. Cummins slashed away at the shield, causing a dent in it, before he was overpowered by gardai.

In his victim impact statement, the armed garda said his thoughts immediately turned to his wife and young child when he was attacked by Cummins. He said that if he hadn’t been carrying the shield, he would have suffered fatal or life-changing injuries.

When in custody, Cummins was placed in solitary confinement in the National Violence Reduction Unit as he was seen as a “person with violent tendencies”, the court heard. On the morning of August 2020, he called for a prison officer to bring him toilet roll and instead, flung boiling water on his face and chest when the prison officer opened the hatch.

In his victim impact statement, the prison officer described how he had to take 10 months off work in the wake of the incident and struggled both physically and mentally. He was eventually transferred to another prison.

When Cummins learned another officer present on the day of that attack had given a statement to gardaí, he attacked him in January 2021, the court heard. This man and a third prison officer were both assaulted by Cummins when he lunged at them while in handcuffs, boxing one to the nose. He also threatened to kill one of them.

Mr O’Hanlon said Cummins struggled with anger management and control issues. He said he grew up in Manchester with a violent, alcoholic father, who died by suicide when Cummins was aged nine. He was diagnosed with ADHD as a child.

Cummins moved to Ireland to live with his grandparents in Dundalk and started boxing. He became an accomplished boxer but he struggled with anger issues and was banned from his local club after punching a coach.

He started committing crimes at the age of 15 and has been in custody for the majority of his life since then, Mr O’Hanlon said.

Mr O’Hanlon said the fact his client has been in solitary confinement for so long is not appropriate treatment. He urged the judge to structure his sentence in a way that will give him hope for his future.

Judge Orla Crowe adjourned the matter for finalisation on January 23 next year.