Man who used redundancy money to ‘stockpile’ cannabis for own use is jailed

A man who used redundancy money to ‘stockpile’ cannabis for his own use has been jailed for four months for dealing in drugs.

Shane Kelleher (35), The Dale, Riverbank, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to possession and possession for sale or supply of cannabis at his home address in 2020.

The district court heard that the father of two began using the drug at school and eventually became addicted.

Evidence was presented that on 23 December 2020 gardaí searched under warrant the defendant’s address at The Dale.

In various locations they found cannabis valued €5,880, €290 cash, scales and packaging.

A mobile phone was seized but Kelleher wouldn’t provide gardaí with the password.

He made a statement of admission though not in relation to the sale or supply of drugs.

Solicitor Barry Callan said his client started using cannabis in secondary school. He became addicted to the drug in 2015.

Shortly before this incident he was working for a ‘prominent company’ in a sales capacity where he was required to hit targets. He was under pressure and was signed off work due to stress before being made redundant in November 2020.

Mr Callan continued that Kelleher received a €22,000 redundancy payment. This was during Covid, and he bought a ‘significant amount’ of cannabis to stockpile for his own use.

He admitted he would have supplied friends ‘who were stuck’ and they would have ‘returned the favour when he was stuck’.

The court heard that since his detection he was no longer using drugs. He was in a management role in a local store, earning €670 per-week. A father of two, his rent was €1,000.

Documents were handed in, including a report confirming clean urinalysis.

Mr Callan asked the court to consider a non-custodial sentence.

However, Judge McKiernan remarked that the defendant did not give the guards access to his phone, and that there was nothing in the documents to suggest he was that addicted to cannabis.

The judge added to have that amount of drugs he would had to have a serious addiction.

A four-month sentence was imposed on the supply charge with the other matter taken into consideration.

An order was made for forfeiture of the €290 cash.

Bail to appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash lodged.