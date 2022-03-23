Louth

Man who avoided jail over €900k drugs haul risks arrest if he fails to attend court

A man who avoided a prison sentence after being caught ‘red-handed’ transporting drugs worth an estimated €900,000 will be the subject of an arrest warrant if he fails to attend the Court of Appeal this Friday (March 26).

The warning was issued by Court President Mr Justice George Birmingham on Monday after Ciaran Lawn – who had been observed by gardai moving €840,000 worth of cannabis and €59,000 of cocaine from the back of a lorry – failed to attend an appeal hearing against his non-custodial term.

