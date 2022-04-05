Louth

Man tried to video friend’s teenage daughter while in shower

A 41-year-old man who tried to video his friend’s teenage daughter while she took a shower, has appeared before Drogheda Court.

The defendant, who cannot be identified because of reporting restrictions which were imposed, admitted the offence which occurred last year at a house in a local estate.

