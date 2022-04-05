Man tried to video friend’s teenage daughter while in shower

A 41-year-old man who tried to video his friend’s teenage daughter while she took a shower, has appeared before Drogheda Court.

The defendant, who cannot be identified because of reporting restrictions which were imposed, admitted the offence which occurred last year at a house in a local estate.

Evidence was given that no images or footage were captured on his mobile phone which he held against a window above the bathroom door.

The man, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge that he did attempt to acquire or possess child pornography contrary to Common Law and Section 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998 as amended by Section 14 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

In court on Monday Judge McKiernan heard that on 14 August 2021 the accused, who resided in the same estate at the time, was in his friend’s house.

That person’s 17-year-old daughter was having a shower when the defendant attempted to take a video of her above the bathroom door.

She ‘let out a roar’ when she saw the phone, and he left.

The investigating garda told defence counsel that the phone was subsequently seized by gardaí. It had been handed over voluntarily.

There was nothing on the device and he was satisfied no videos or photographs were taken and the victim was assured of that.

The witness added the young lady’s father, and the defendant were good friends.

He agreed with barrister Ronan O’Carroll that it was an ‘unusual’ case.

It had been relayed to the victim’s family his intention to plead guilty. The family were open to accepting compensation but there was no mention of an amount.

Mr O’Carroll said his client was prepared to offer €5,000.

The court heard the defendant had since moved back to his parents.

He had addressed a cocaine addiction and said ‘I was off my head on cocaine’ at the time (of the incident).

He had not come to garda attention since.

Mr O’Carroll handed in a letter of apology from the defendant.

There was also a reference from his godfather who had been unaware of the man’s addiction difficulties.

The barrister said it was a ‘silent struggle’. Cracks had developed in his client’s marriage and work, and they were ‘shattered’ by what happened.

Judge McKiernan remarked she was ‘not at all impressed’ with the circumstances.

The case was adjourned to 16 May next for a probation report before finalisation.