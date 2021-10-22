Man threw his own excrement around cell and twice performed sexual act in front of female garda

A man who threw his own excrement around a cell in Drogheda garda station, also performed a sexual act on two occasions in front of a female garda who had gone to check on him while he was in custody, Dundalk Court has heard.

Ross Lappin (29), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a criminal damage charge and to two counts of intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature at the garda station on 22 February 2020.

Evidence was given that it cost €170 to clean the cell which was out of commission for half a day as a result of the incident.

The defendant has previous convictions and was serving a four-month sentence which commenced on 7 October last.

Barrister Michael Miley said his client was intoxicated when arrested on the night. What he did with his excrement was out of character and showed how ‘off his head’ he was. His previous convictions were indicative of ‘certain issues’.

Lappin had been in custody on this matter since 7 August and was not getting psychiatric treatment in prison.

A four-month sentence was imposed on the criminal damage charge, back-dated to 7 August. The other charges were taken into consideration by the court.