Man on charges of stealing €400,000 and of falsifying accounts

The DPP has directed a trial on indictment in the case of a 53-year-old man accused of stealing almost €400,000 and of falsifying accounts.

Brian Johnston, Chapel Road, Dromiskin, Dundalk, was remanded on bail to 22 June next for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

He is charged with 15 counts of stealing sums in various amounts, totalling €396,610.40, from Windmill Developments Ltd at locations in Navan, Co. Meath on dates between 16 August 2005 and 25 June 2008.

Evidence was given that Mr Johnston was further charged on 18 May last. He made no reply after caution.

He is accused of, on 19 February 2008, at Apartment 1, Distillery Quay, Navan, falsifying a statement of account to show a payment of €265,955.11 to Anglo Irish Bank. Anglo Irish Bank never received this payment, it is alleged.

The defendant is accused of, on 24 September 2007 at Apartment 1, Distillery Quay, with the intention of making gain for himself or another or causing loss to another, falsifying a document made or required for accounting purposes to show VAT paid on the sale of Apartment 13, Distillery Quay; and falsifying a second statement of account for the same property on 20 September 2007.

The defendant is charged, on 13 July 2007 at Apartment 12, Distillery Quay, with falsifying a document made or required for accounting purposes, to wit falsifying the statement of account to conceal a surplus.

He is accused of, on 26 June 2007, at Apartment 16, Distillery Quay, falsifying a statement of account to conceal €4,000 which Brian Johnston retained.

Two other charges relate to falsifying a statement of account to misappropriate €1,000 at Apartment 8, Distillery Quay on 20 June 2007; and to misappropriate €16,750 at Apartment 18, Distillery Quay on 7 June 2007.

The defendant is further accused of, on 24 September 2007 at Apartment 15, Distillery Quay, falsifying a statement of account to show VAT paid on the sale of Apartment 15.

Judge McKiernan extended