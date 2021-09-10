Louth

Man further remanded in custody on charges of robbery at Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe shot dead

A 33-year-old man charged in connection with an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has been further remanded in custody.

Brendan Treanor, Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, is charged with robbery of €7,000 in cash and cheques at the credit union in Bellurgan on 25 January 2013.

He is also accused of conspiracy to commit burglaries with two named individuals and others between 11 September 2012 and 23 January 2013 to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing the keys of householders’ cars.

On Wednesday last, a solicitor from the office of the DPP sought an adjournment of one week as a book of evidence was not ready.

Defence counsel consented to the application.

Brendan Treanor was remanded in custody to 15 September for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

