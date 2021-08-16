Man charged with credit union robbery during which Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead further remanded in custody

The case was heard in Dundalk Court.

A 33-year-old man charged in connection with an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has been further remanded in custody.

Brendan Treanor, Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, is charged with robbery of €7,000 in cash and cheques at the credit union in Bellurgan on 25 January 2013.

He is also accused of conspiracy to commit burglaries with two named individuals and others between 11 September 2012 and 23 January 2013 to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing the keys of householders’ cars.

The defendant appeared before last week’s vacation sitting of the District Court via videolink.

Court presenter Sgt John O’Hehir applied to extend time for four weeks for service of a book of evidence.

Defence counsel Grace Hogan said there was no difficulty with that application.

Judge Gearty extended time for service of a book of evidence and remanded Brendan Treanor in custody to appear in person before Dundalk District Court on 8 September next.