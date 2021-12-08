Man charged with arson at Garda Station returned for trial in custody

Returned for trial in custody

A 32-year-old man accused of arson at Dundalk garda station has been returned for trial to the Circuit Court in custody.

Jason Corr, with an address at the time at Glengat B&B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk, is charged with committing arson at the garda station on 18 August 2021 in that he did without lawful excuse damage by fire property, to wit two garda patrol vehicles belonging to another intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged, contrary to section 2 of The Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

The defendant appeared via video link and a book of evidence was servied on solicitor Eleanor Kelly on his behalf.

Ms Kelly said her client was not making an application for bail.

Judge O’Reilly gave Jason Corr the alibi warning and made a Section 56 order before sending him forward to Dundalk Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda, on 7 December.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor, barrister and senior counsel.