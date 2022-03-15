Man accused of using two-foot machete in burglary

The accused is alleged to have used a two-foot machete during a burglary.

A 43 year old man accused of being armed with a two foot machete during two robberies in Drogheda, is to have his case dealt with at Circuit Court level.

Giedrius Kamarauskas with an address at Castle Manor, Drogheda is charged with robbing €300 from Maxol filling station, Duleek Street, Drogheda on November second last, producing the weapon during the course of the robbery and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm on the same date.

He is further charged with robbery and producing the machete during the course of a robbery at Gala, Bolton Street, Drogheda two days earlier.

At Drogheda district court on Monday - after being told the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment, and has consented to the case being sent forward to the Circuit Court on a signed plea, should that arise, Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to April 25th for the preparation and service of a book of evidence.