Man accused of murder of Catherine Henry in Dundalk is further remanded in custody

A man accused of murdering a 62-year-old grandmother has been further remanded in custody.

Luke Donnelly (26), of no fixed abode, appeared before Dundalk Court on Wednesday via video link from Cloverhill Prison.

Sgt Letitia McConnell sought an adjournment for DPP directions.

Solicitor Cathy Donald said the defendant had instructed to extend time for four weeks.

Judge McKiernan remanded Mr Donnelly in custody to 5 July for DPP directions.

He is charged with the murder of Catherine Henry at Bridge Street, Dundalk, on 24 May last.