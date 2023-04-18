Man (48) who pushed hospital staff given three months jail

A 48-year-old man who pushed a member of staff who came to his assistance in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital has been sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Kieran Byrne, Mill Lane Court, Flower Hill, Navan, Co. Meath, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman causing her harm at the hospital’s A&E Department on 3 July 2021.

Evidence was given at Drogheda Court on Monday that the victim struck her head against a wall and still found it difficult to go to work.

It was stated on behalf of the defendant, who has previous convictions for assault, that he had psychological difficulties and was engaging with services while in custody on this matter.

Court presenter Sgt Laura Blanche said that the woman tried to calm Mr Byrne down when he became aggressive in a hallway.

He ran towards the injured party and pushed her. She hit her head against a wall. She thought he was going to kill her.

When gardaí arrived, the defendant was being restrained by security staff.

Sgt Blanche added there were 11 previous convictions which included three counts of assault and public order offences.

Mr Byrne had been in custody on this charge since 7 January last.

Barrister Eoghan Fagan said that his client had ‘significant psychological difficulties’.

He had been engaging positively with services in Cloverhill Prison. A structured post-release programme had been put in place for him including accommodation.

Counsel sought leniency in the circumstances.

Judge McKiernan remarked that this was a ‘very serious’ matter on a healthcare worker.

This lady said in a Victim Impact Statement that it had an effect on her. She was unable to return to work for a period of time and ‘still finds it difficult’, the judge continued.

Judge McKiernan said she accepted the defendant’s circumstances, but nothing was appropriate other than a custodial sentence. There were previous convictions for Section 2 assault.

A three-month sentence was imposed, backdated to 7 January 2023.