Man (39) on arson charges further remanded in custody

A man accused of arson in a Dundalk housing estate has been further remanded in custody for DPP directions.

That order was made peremptory against the State after defence counsel for Declan Clarke (39), Rockfield Manor, Hoeys Lane, Dundalk, objected to a six-week remand sought by the prosecution.

Declan Clarke, who appeared via video link, is charged that on 18 September 2021 at a different house in Rockfield Manor he did commit arson in that he did without lawful excuse damage by fire property belonging to another intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged, contrary to section 2 of The Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

Court presenter Sgt Laura Blanche said the file was still with the DPP. She asked for a six-week adjournment.

Barrister Michael Miley said he couldn’t consent to that. His client was in custody. It had been previously noted by the court that if directions were not available the matter would be marked peremptory the next day.

Sgt Blanche said there was ‘a likelihood’ of further charges. It was a complex case, requiring thorough investigation, and it couldn’t be expedited any faster.

Mr Miley submitted it might be complex but the gardaí were still able to charge his client.

Judge O’Reilly put the matter back for three weeks to 22 December, peremptory against the State, for DPP directions. Declan Clarke was remanded in custody to that date.