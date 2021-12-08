Louth

Man (39) on arson charges further remanded in custody

A man accused of arson in a Dundalk housing estate has been further remanded in custody for DPP directions.

That order was made peremptory against the State after defence counsel for Declan Clarke (39), Rockfield Manor, Hoeys Lane, Dundalk, objected to a six-week remand sought by the prosecution.

