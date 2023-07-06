Man (33) drove in wrong direction in Dundalk Retail Park

Garda has stopped motorist moments earlier for manner of his driving

A 33-year-old electrician who drove in the wrong direction in a shopping centre carpark in front of a garda, has been fined and disqualified.

Dundalk Court heard that Liam Crozier had just been let go by the officer after being stopped over the manner of his driving earlier.

The defendant, of Lismore, Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh, pleaded guilty to careless driving at Dundalk Retail Park. He also admitted careless driving at Marshes Upper and at the N52 Crumlin, offences which occurred while he was being followed by gardaí.

It was stated on behalf of Mr Crozier, a separated father of two, that he had no previous convictions for Road Traffic matters and that it was fortunate he was not up on more serious charges.

Gda Ian McDonnell testified that at 7.55pm on 5 December 2020 he saw an Audi A4 travelling at speed southbound on the M1 at Carnabreagh.

He followed this car as it exited at Junction 16 and went on to the N52 in the townland of Crumlin.

As it entered an 80kph zone this vehicle drove at speed. Gda McDonnell said he was doing 120kph and was ‘not closing the gap’.

The Audi maintained this speed for 1.2km until a roundabout in the townland of Mullaharlin where the driver had to brake and ‘cut across lanes’ while navigating the roundabout.

He then accelerated at speed in the direction of the Xerox junction. The witness said he continued to follow about three car-lengths back.

Gda McDonnell said he was doing 120kph behind the car as they approached the right turn for PayPal.

At the Xerox junction the Audi ‘braked hard’ then accelerated away at speed before entering Marshes Upper at ‘high speed’ in a 60kph zone.

The officer said he was doing 120kph to maintain a safe distance back. The other car went down Hoey’s Lane and exited towards Dundalk Retail Park and pulled in there.

Gda McDonnell told the court he signalled the car to stop which it did. As he approached the vehicle, the driver put his hand out holding a driving licence.

Mr Crozier said he didn’t know why he had been stopped.

‘You have to prove it. Can you prove it? Guards like making up lies,’ the defendant added, Gda McDonnell said.

The defendant pulled out a photocopy of his insurance and said to the officer that he could keep it.

Gda McDonnell said he needed the original before advising the driver to go on, telling him that a prosecution would follow.

Judge Susan Fay then heard that Gda McDonnell saw the Audi travel in the wrong direction down a one-way road in the retail park.

The guard said he drove in Mr Crozier’s direction parallel to him. A car coming against the accused flashed its lights and had to take evasive action.

The defendant drove the wrong way for 150m. Gda McDonnell said he pulled in front and stopped him. He offered no excuse for his driving.

Cross-examined by barrister Stephen Faulkner, the witness said he did not signal Mr Crozier to stop until he entered the retail park.

He subsequently apologised for being disrespectful.

Mr Faulkner said his client was an electrician. A separated father of two he played an active role in his children’s lives.

He had no previous convictions for Road Traffic matters and was fortunate he was not on more serious charges.

Inspector Liam Archbold outlined details of previous convictions for obstruction of a peace officer, uninsured driving, engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words and assault causing harm.

Mr Faulkner agreed with the judge that the matters before the court were no doubt very serious offences.

Mr Crozier was fined €400 and disqualified from driving for two years on one of the summonses, with the others taken into consideration.