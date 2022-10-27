Man (33) admits to reduced driving charge

A 33-year-old man has been convicted of a reduced charge of careless driving after the district court heard that he went into the back of another car stopped at traffic lights.

Cathal O’Brien, Dunmahon, Dundalk, contested summonses for drink driving, dangerous driving and having no insurance which arose from an incident on the N52 at Xerox junction on 14 March 2020.

The drink driving was dismissed. Judge McKiernan said the prosecuting garda did not explain the reason for arrest in ordinary language and the summons ‘has to fall’ on that basis.

The no insurance matter was also dismissed. The court said there was no evidence of that offence having been committed.

The driver of the other car testified that he left a cinema in Dundalk with his wife at about 10.50pm. Covid-19 restrictions were coming in and there was not much traffic.

While stopped at the lights he noticed a car behind. It was slowing down but he knew it wasn’t going to stop in time.

He was ‘stunned’ after the impact. He got out and went to the driver’s window of the other car. The man was sitting ‘kind of stunned’.

He didn’t get much of a reply. This man got out and stepped into the footpath.

‘My wife was very annoyed and shouted at the other driver. He walked away. I shouted at him to come back and eventually he did.’

The witness continued he knew that ‘something wasn’t right’ and that the other man’s manner ‘wasn’t normal’.

‘He seemed in a daze and was rubbing his face.’

It cost €3,500 to repair his car. The other vehicle’s headlights and bumper were damaged.

He told defence counsel that they were ‘jolted forward’. There were a couple of metres between the two cars when he got out.

Gda Darragh Prior said when he arrived, he approached the defendant and cautioned him.

Mr O’Brien said he had been drinking that day and said he was driving.

Gda Prior added this man’s speech was slurred and he got a smell of drink from him.

He subsequently provided a urine sample which was over the limit.

The officer told counsel that Mr O’Brien’s car had minimal damage. There was more significant damage to the other vehicle.

Regarding the dangerous driving allegation, counsel argued there was a discrepancy about the amount of damage caused.

There was no evidence of speed, and the State would have to go further to prove dangerous driving.

Inspector Damien Martin said dangerous driving included speed and the manner of driving. The other motorist was the best witness to the defendant’s driving.

Judge McKiernan said there was a case to answer.

Mr O’Brien, who has no previous convictions, did not give evidence.

After hearing that he was a lorry driver by occupation, the father of a young child and had just got engaged, the judge asked the inspector if he had any major objection to the charge being reduced.

Inspector Martin said he was in the court’s hands.

Given his circumstances, Judge McKiernan said she would convict Mr O’Brien of careless driving. A €250 fine was imposed, and the court used its discretion not to add a disqualification.