Man (30) accused of having child sex abuse images

A 30-year-old man accused of having child sex abuse images has been remanded on conditional bail when he appeared before Drogheda Court.

Evidence was given that the defendant was arrested and charged on Monday last, 13 June, and made no reply after caution.

Gardaí consented to conditional bail.

The man, who cannot be named because of reporting restrictions imposed by Judge McKiernan, must sign on once a week at Drogheda Garda Station, surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for new travel documents, be contactable by mobile phone and reside at an agreed address.

He was remanded on those terms to 25 July for preparation and service of a book of evidence, the DPP having directed a prosecution on indictment or send forward for sentence on a signed plea of guilty.

Legal aid was granted.

The defendant is charged with, on 20 June 2020, at his home address, knowingly have in his possession child pornography, to wit 31 images of child explicit sex/child exposure contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998 as amended by the substitution of Section 14 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.