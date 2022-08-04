Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.6°C Dublin

Man (27) charged in connection to shooting in Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk further remanded in custody

Expand

Close

argus

A 27-year-old man charged in connection with a shooting in Dundalk has been further remanded in custody.

Pauric Kelly, Cedarwood Park, Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk, is charged with assault causing harm to a man at a house in Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk on 1 July 2022 and the reckless discharge of a firearm at the same address on the same date.

He appeared via video link and after hearing that there were no DPP directions yet, his counsel asked the State to treat the matter with urgency.

Barrister Stephen Faulkner said that Mr Kelly had been in custody since 1 July.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Judge Deirdre Gearty remanded the defendant in custody to 10 August, again via video link.

She warned that this was ‘strike one’ against the prosecution.

Privacy