Louth woman (20) accused of stamping on head of another female is cleared of assault

Judge finds “too many discrepancies” in evidence to convict

A 20-year-old woman alleged to have stamped on the head of another female, has been cleared of an assault charge.

Amy Nulty, The Green, Tredagh View, Drogheda, denied assaulting Karen Smyth causing her harm at Tredagh View on 26 May 2021.

At the conclusion of prosecution evidence in the district court and following a defence application, Judge McKiernan said there were ‘too many discrepancies’ in the evidence.

Karen Smyth testified that while walking home she was laughing on her phone. Amy Nulty and her boyfriend were walking along the road and Amy called her names.

There had been a lot of ‘bickering backwards and forwards’ going on for a long time. She didn’t know why.

Ms Smyth said she crossed the road towards them. She thought it was the man who punched her. She grabbed Amy by the hair and ended up falling to the ground.

‘Both started putting the boot into me. I was terrified. I was on my own. I lost my glasses.

‘They ran off after putting a few boots in.’

Ms Smyth added she suffered a broken nose. She went to the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk and was referred to Beaumont Hospital and got her nose realigned.

Cross-examined by solicitor Dermot Monahan, the witness said she did cross the road, remarking she ‘had enough of this’.

A punch was thrown at her. She grabbed Amy’s hair. They were both on the ground. Amy didn’t video her as she lay on the ground.

Martin Kirwan gave evidence that he was in his sitting room when he heard shouting and screaming of obscenities.

He saw Karen on the ground and ‘Amy stamping on her head’.

Amy lived in the same street. She got her phone out and was pointing it at Karen. He assumed she was recording.

‘Amy legged it down the road. Karen was shaking and I rang the gardaí for her.’

Mr Kirwan told Mr Monahan that he didn’t see the two women lying on the ground.

Karen was pleading with Amy to stop. Amy was standing over her.

The incident was investigated by Gda John Spain who said that he identified two independent witnesses, one of whom was Martin Kirwan.

The other was a lady who said that she had heard shouting outside. She saw Amy Nulty hit Karen Smyth first.

Gda Spain continued that at 9.30pm on 28 May 2021 he arrested Amy Nulty on suspicion of Section 3 assault.

He handed into court photos of Ms Smyth’s injuries and medical reports from the Louth County Hospital and Beaumont Hospital.

He added that Ms Nulty made a counter allegation that Karen Smyth assaulted her and that she was the aggressor.

Gda Spain replied to Mr Monahan that the second independent witness was not in court and that Amy Nulty’s boyfriend had not been charged.

The solicitor sought a direction. He submitted that Karen Smyth initiated this confrontation by crossing the road and grabbing his client by the hair.

Also, Ms Smyth and Mr Kirwan had pointed out different locations on photographs as to where the assault took place.

If Mr Kirwan had been at his window he couldn’t have seen where it happened according to the injured party.

Judge McKiernan said, ‘There are too many discrepancies here’, adding that any doubt had to go in favour of the defendant.

The charge was dismissed.

Legal aid was granted.