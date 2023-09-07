Louth trip for pal’s birthday proves costly for UK businessman who engaged in ‘disgraceful behaviour’

Charges struck out after man who was abusive to gardaí donated €500 to charity

A UK-based businessman in Drogheda to celebrate a friend’s 50th birthday has ended up in court on a public order charge.

Kevin Sharp (49), Kings Green, Gildersome, Leeds, West Yorskshire, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public at James’ Street, Drogheda, on August 13 last.

Evidence was presented that the defendant exited a fast food premises and started shouting.

A garda lowered the window of his vehicle to check if he was okay.

Mr Sharp used foul language and said to the officer, ‘Close the window now or I’ll smash your face’.

The guard got out and the accused resisted arrest.

There were no previous convictions.

Solicitor Paul Moore said he had conveyed his client’s apologies to gardaí.

The defendant, a father of four and a businessman, was embarrassed to be in court. He had travelled from the UK to meet the case.

On this occasion he had been celebrating a friend’s 50th birthday. He had gone for food after a night out. He was extremely embarrassed by his behaviour.

Mr Moore continued that his client had €500 to offer to charity with a view to the charges being struck out and leaving him without a conviction.

Judge Ciarán Liddy said to Mr Sharp that this was ‘disgraceful behaviour at your age’.

‘In fairness, you have travelled over from the UK,’ the judge added.

The court acceded to the solicitor’s request, striking out the matter on payment of €500 to The Red Door Project.