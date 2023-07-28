Louth man with 68 previous convictions jailed for three restaurant break-ins

Keith Hughes (32), Oakland Park, Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment after the court heard about break-ins he carried out.

The defendant, who has 68 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to charges arising from three separate incidents in the town centre.

Inspector John Boyle said that on 6 August 2022 there was a report of a break-in at Café Adelphi. A sum of €220 was taken from the till and CCTV identified Mr Hughes.

The same day a window was broken, and an attempt made to enter Gino’s Diner, Clanbrassil Street. CCTV identified the accused; while on 1 December last, he gained entry to Café Adelphi through a broken window.

Again, CCTV was viewed while a DNA match also tied him to the premises.

The court heard that the previous convictions included robbery, assault, criminal damage, and burglary.

Solicitor Conor MacGuill said his client had not enjoyed good health.

He was in custody on these matters since 16 January, and on 18 January got a four-month sentence. He was making good progress.

For criminal damage at Gino’s Diner, Judge McKiernan handed him a two-month sentence, consecutive to four months for theft at Café Adelphi on 1 December; the sentences backdated to 1 February last.