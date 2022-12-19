Louth man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his former best friend given time to pay compensation

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his former best friend has been given time to get compensation.

Nathan Chambers, Marian Park, Drogheda, was remanded on continuing bail to 20 February 2023 for that purpose and for a probation report.

The district court heard that the victim suffered a fractured cheekbone after being punched in an incident which occurred outside Scotch Hall Shopping Centre nearly two years ago.

He testified that it was very traumatic, and that he had flashbacks.

It was stated on behalf of Mr Chambers, who has no previous convictions, that he lost his temper but expressed immediate remorse.

Evidence was presented that the two young men were previously friends and had fallen out.

The assault occurred along the waterfront, towards the bridge, on 20 December 2020.

The defendant punched the injured party ‘several times’. He had bruising and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital before making a statement the following day.

Nathan Chambers, who pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm, subsequently made a full admission.

The victim told Judge McKiernan that he had a permanent disfigurement as a result.

The assault impacted his mental health. It was a very difficult time for him, and he couldn’t go out in Drogheda for more than a year afterwards.

Defence counsel Ronan O’Carroll handed in two references on behalf of his client.

He submitted that the defendant expressed immediate remorse. He had lost his temper and was shocked at his behaviour.

He was labouring under a misapprehension about the other man. They had been best friends for many years.

Mr Chambers earned €100 per-week as a barman in Earth nightclub. It was his only income.

Judge McKiernan remarked that a young man had been left traumatised by this.

She didn’t care if the defendant worked two jobs or three jobs, but she wanted compensation ‘if he wants to convince me’.

The judge said that it would be a token. It would never compensate the victim for what he went through.

It was a very serious matter that could have ended up in the circuit court.

Judge McKiernan added, ‘It concerns me when I see a reference for martial arts.’