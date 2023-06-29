Louth man who assaulted his girlfriend’s sister in her home given jail sentence

A 20-year-old man has been convicted of assaulting his girlfriend’s sister during a row which occurred at breakfast in the siblings’ family home.

John Donovan, with an address at the time at Scarlet Street, Drogheda, denied a charge of assault causing harm, claiming that he acted in self-defence.

However, Judge McKiernan said she accepted the victim’s evidence and remarked that what occurred must have been very traumatic for her.

Testimony was given that the young woman sustained injuries to her eardrum and jawbone when ‘boxed’ repeatedly by the defendant.

Mr Donovan, who has previous convictions, received a 10-month sentence.

The victim testified that she was buttering toast on 1 November 2020 when a verbal altercation developed.

‘He got violent. He punched me. He busted my eardrum and jawbone. He boxed me a number of times.’

Cross-examined by defence counsel Ronan O’Carroll, the witness denied that she got angry and that she ‘came flying at him with a butter knife in your hand’.

‘I didn’t have a butter knife. I was actually sitting on the couch.’

She also denied that the accused swung at her with a mobile phone in his hand and struck her once on the ear.

‘That’s false. He hit me with his fist. He was holding the phone. He hit me with his hand.’

The injured party told the court that she got paper stitches in her ear at the Lourdes Hospital.

It was put to her that there was no mention in the medical report of a busted eardrum.

‘My ear was opened,’ she replied.

The witness added that neither her mother nor sister, who were present, made statements.

A garda who responded to a call at 2.27pm that day said that when she arrived at the house she saw a large amount of blood from the young lady’s right ear on her neck and jumper.

She alleged that John Donovan had assaulted her and complained that her jaw was extremely sore.

‘There was so much blood I couldn’t see a laceration. There was quite a substantial amount of blood,’ the officer continued.

A medical report was handed into court.

The garda told Mr O’Carroll that the young lady was sitting on the couch. There might have been droplets of blood on the couch. Most of it was on her. She was in ‘a large amount of pain’.

John Donovan testified that he had been living in the house for about three months.

The night before he had a fight with his girlfriend’s mother. He then broke windows in the house but was let back in and went to bed.

The next morning his girlfriend’s sister was making toast.

‘She kept pointing at me with the knife. I had the phone in my hand, I hit her with the phone. I hit her once.’

He said he thought she was going to stab him in the back.

‘I felt guilty and terrible about it. At the same time, it was self-defence. She came at me with a knife. I never went back to the house again.’

Following a submission from Mr O’Carroll, Inspector Clancy responded that a claim of self-defence had not been met.

He said a 1.5cm laceration was a significant injury.

Judge McKiernan said she accepted the victim’s evidence. She complimented her for coming into court.

What happened in her home was a very serious matter.

Counsel said his client had a ‘very bad history’. He had eight sisters and one brother and had no proper upbringing.

Mr Donovan developed a heroin addiction ‘causing him to act in the worst ways possible.’

The father of one child, who is a niece of the victim, he had been on remand for three months. He hoped to continue drug counselling in prison.

The judge said it was again very traumatic in court for the young woman.

The defendant had contested the case. A Section 3 assault was a very serious matter.

A 10-month sentence was imposed.

Mr Donovan was also in court for finalisation of other matters.

The court heard that on 26 May 2020 while gardaí were dealing with a separate incident, he punched an ambulance which had been assisting on the call.

There was a smell of drink from him, and his speech was slurred.

On 3 July 2021 the defendant was viewed on CCTV taking a crate of Budweiser from a Mace shop, while he was accused of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words and theft of four cans of lager at EuroSpar, Bredin Sreet, Drogheda, on 5 April 2022.

Evidence was given that gardaí responded to the shop’s panic alarm at 3.15pm.

Mr Donovan had had a verbal altercation with an employee and the owner and threatened both.

Consecutive one- and two-month sentences were imposed on two of the charges stemming from those incidents with others taken into consideration.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with a €1500 independent surety cash to be lodged.