Louth man jailed for a month after ‘misleading court’

‘I’m not impressed that he was misleading the court,’ Judge McKiernan has remarked as she sentenced Joseph Clinton (34) to one month imprisonment for theft at Circle K, North Road, Drogheda.

Evidence was given that the defendant, of Halliday Mills, Quay Street, Dundalk, on 12 June last took two bottles of cocktails and one bottle of wine, total value €41.

He made a full admission to gardaí during his detention.

There were 25 previous convictions and the court heard that four days before this incident he got a four-month suspended sentence.

Solicitor Paul Moore said that at the time his client was taking medication for depression and drinking heavily. He couldn’t recall what happened.

Mr Clinton was the sole carer for his mother. He had €100 compensation to offer. He was extremely apologetic.

The defendant instructed that he was on a waiting list in Dundalk for Turas counselling.

The judge let the case stand in the list while this was checked.

A probation officer said Mr Clinton had referred himself to Turas but then couldn’t be contacted by the service.

‘I do mind when people tell me porkies,’ Judge McKiernan commented, adding she was not impressed he was misleading the court.

A one-month sentence was imposed.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €300 or cash in lieu.