Louth man admits reckless discharge of a firearm

A 39-year-old man who was charged with an attempted murder in Co Louth four years ago has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to a firearms offence.

William Duffy with an address at Park Green, Coulter Place, Dundalk, Co Louth, pleaded guilty on Thursday to discharging a firearm being reckless as to whether any person would be injured on 28 May, 2019 at Marian Park in Dundalk.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs ordered a psychological assessment and victim impact statement and adjourned the matter to October 23 for a sentencing hearing. Mr Duffy remains on bail.