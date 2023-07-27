Louth man accused of using a meat cleaver during robberies facing additional charges

A 38-year-old man accused of three robberies which allegedly occurred in Drogheda in the space of four days earlier this year has been further charged.

A garda gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Gareth Cummins, Beaulieu View, Drogheda, at 10.20am on Monday last ahead of his scheduled appearance before the district court.

He made no reply after caution.

Mr Cummins is accused of producing a meat cleaver and threatening staff and putting them in fear during the course of a robbery at Four Star Pizza, Peter Street, on 6 May; at Circle K, North Road, on 8 May and at Applegreen, Newfoundwell Road, on 9 May.

Court presenter Sgt John O’Hehir said the DPP has directed a prosecution on indictment, with consent for a send forward on signed pleas of guilty.

Judge McKiernan extended bail to cover the new sheets and made a disclosure order.

Mr Cummins is already charged with robbery of €500 cash at Four Star Pizza; robbery at Circle K; and robbery of €240 cash at Applegreen.

All matters were put back to 4 September for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

A second defendant, Steven Thornton (38), St Peter’s Place, William Street, Drogheda, is accused of the same three robbery charges.

He was remanded on continuing bail to the September date for a book of evidence.