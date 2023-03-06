Louth man accused of threatening a woman and smashing windows of her car

The case was heard at Drogheda court.

A man accused of threatening a woman and smashing the windows of her car at the weekend has been refused bail.

Dean Hill (27), Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, is charged with, on Saturday last 4 March, at St Finian’s Park, making a threat to a female to damage her house and damaging the windows of an Audi A4.

The defendant, a father of two and apprentice electrician, applied for bail when he appeared in custody at the district court on Monday.

Gardaí objected under Section 2 and O’Callaghan Rules.

Solicitor Dermot Monahan said his client was willing to comply with strict bail conditions as did Mr Hill when he took the stand.

The prosecuting garda said no conditions would alleviate their concerns.

Judge McKiernan refused bail.

The accused was remanded in custody to Drogheda Court on 13 March via video link for DPP directions.

Legal aid was granted.