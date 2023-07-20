Louth man (35) unable to complete community service due to allergic reaction

Judge describes evidence as ‘a load of nonsense’

The case was heard in Drogheda District Court.

A 35-year-old man who contended that he was unable to complete a community service order because he was allergic to the environment in which he was carrying out the work has been jailed.

It was stated on behalf of Matthew O’Connor, Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, at a previous hearing into an alleged breach of the court order that he developed a rash.

A letter from a doctor concerning a dermatitis condition was handed into the district court.

Mr O’Connor’s solicitor said his client was eager to complete the community service but was seeking to be put to different work.

On that occasion Judge Gearty adjourned a Probation Service application for Judge McKiernan to deal with as last December she sentenced the defendant to 210 hours community service in lieu of four months imprisonment.

Previously, he admitted shoplifting on six different occasions between 27 October and 20 December 2021.

There were no previous convictions.

In court last Monday, solicitor Dermot Monahan said that Mr O’Connor got a rash because he had been working near weeds and vegetation.

A probation officer said that he was never exposed to grass or vegetation.

‘It seems to me he doesn’t want to do it,’ Judge McKiernan remarked.

Matthew O’Connor gave evidence that he only did thee days ‘picking up litter and cleaning under trees’ because he got dermatitis. He had gone to a doctor.

He added he would ‘happily do’ painting or picking up rubbish.

The probation officer said the community service supervisor had made it clear that Mr O’Connor was picking up rubbish and painting.

The judge said she did not accept what Mr O’Connor was saying. It was ‘a load of nonsense’.

‘I’m not satisfied. You get one chance at community service. The work should be long done.’

A four-month sentence in lieu of 210 hours community service was marked on a charge of theft of two packs of beer, valued €24, at Centra, Rathmullen Road, on 27 October 2021.

Today's News in 90 seconds - July 19th