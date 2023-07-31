Louth man (35) found covered in kerosene at home of 90-year-old woman

A 35-year-old man was found covered in kerosene at the home of a 90-year-old woman, a Louth court has heard.

Dane Flood was located at an address in Drogheda after neighbours became concerned on seeing him standing outside holding a pair of vice grips.

The defendant, of Scarlet Crescent, Drogheda, was convicted of damaging a kerosene fuel tank and having vice grips used in connection with theft on the morning of 21 May 2022.

Mr Flood, who has previous convictions, made no appearance and a bench warrant was issued for sentence.

The elderly lady’s grandson gave evidence that it was brought to his attention by a neighbour that a man was standing outside the house with vice grips.

This person was covered in kerosene, the witness continued. There was a significant amount of oil spilled from his grandmother’s tank and a lot of damage caused.

A pipe had been loosened and a wheelie bin placed under it. There was kerosene in the bin.

The defendant suggested he had been trying to fix it, but the man said that nothing was broken the night before.

A garda said that the incident was reported at 9.10am. At the scene Mr Flood was cautioned. He replied, ‘I did it. I was supposed to be there clearing gutters’.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and made no reply after caution.

The accused was subsequently charged with possession of vice grips which were in a front pocket.

Judge McKiernan was told of 21 previous convictions, including for trespass, theft, possession of drugs and public order.