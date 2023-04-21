Louth man (27) given time to donate to charity had threatened to shoot an off-duty Garda

A 27-year-old man who threatened to shoot an off-duty guard and was given time to donate to charity to have struck out a public order summons stemming from the incident has failed to come up with the money.

Leigh Kearney, O’Hanlon Park, Dundalk, had pleaded guilty to using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words at McEntee Avenue on 20 June 2020.

The case had been put back to 19 April for payment of €150 to Turas Counselling Service.

However, when no money was in court, the defendant was convicted and fined €150 in default