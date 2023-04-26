Louth driver accused of speeding gets off as road not on map

Judge dismisses dangerous driving charge due to doubt over location of offence

The case was heard at Drogheda court.

A man accused of dangerous driving has had the matter dismissed after the judge expressed doubt over where the alleged incident took place.

Luciano Macari (35), James Street, Drogheda, contested a charge of dangerous driving at Ballsgrove dual carriageway more than two years ago.

During the hearing various online maps were consulted and defence counsel argued that what they didn’t have was an official record of the location being Ballsgrove dual carriageway.

The prosecuting garda said that was what people in Drogheda knew the road as while Inspector Colm McNally remarked it was ‘confusing’.

Gda Derek Larkin testified that at 10.50pm on 26 March 2021 he was operating a speed check at Ballsgrove dual carriageway. It was dark and traffic was light. The road was wet, though it was not raining.

He recorded a grey Audi travelling at 125kph in a 50kph zone. He stepped out to signal the driver to stop which he did. The car did not have an NCT cert.

Mr Macari was arrested for dangerous driving and cautioned.

Gda Larkin continued that the defendant had exited a sweeping 90-degree bend directly across the river from the courthouse. There was a footpath to the driver’s left and the central median to his right. He had just overtaken another vehicle.

It sounded ‘like rumbles of thunder’.

Barrister David Staunton interjected to say that this was not set out in disclosure. A précis of evidence received consisted of six lines.

Under cross-examination, Gda Larkin said the road was ‘definitely not’ called the Rathmullan Road.

Mr Staunton said a mapping service on the Courts Service and Garda websites disagreed.

Judge McKiernan asked how would a garda not familiar with the town go about finding out a precise location?

Gda Larkin said they could ask a colleague first.

Court presenter Sgt John O’Hehir said they could use an online map and in reply to the judge’s question about a specific map, he said there were ‘various maps’.

The case was let stand in the list.

When it was recalled, Gda Larkin said that on a map he consulted the route came up as the R132. A dual carriageway was in the townland of Ballsgrove.

Judge McKiernan said roads and streets had to be specific. This was a criminal prosecution.

Inspector McNally remarked it was ‘quite confusing’ as George’s Street ‘comes up’ (on a map).

Mr Staunton said it was George’s Street ‘on Google’ and ‘clearly not’ Ballsgrove dual carriageway. The nearby McDonald’s restaurant address was ‘The Waterfront, Rathmullan Road, Drogheda’.

Gda Larkin responded that it was ‘definitely’ the townland of Ballsgrove and what people in Drogheda called Ballsgrove dual carriageway.

The barrister countered that there was no official record of it being Ballsgrove dual carriageway.

‘Show me a map that says Ballsgrove dual carriageway,’ Judge McKiernan said.

Gda Larkin said there wasn’t, rather ‘a dual carriageway in the townland of Ballsgrove’.

Mr Staunton added that townlands.ie described the location as Rathmullan Road.

Inspector McNally agreed there was a ‘conflict’ as to where it was, but not fatal to the prosecution.

Judge McKiernan said Mr Macari was accused of an alleged offence on 26 March 2021 at Ballsgrove dual carriageway.

‘I have a doubt. I have to dismiss.’

Also dismissed was a summons for using a vehicle without an NCT cert at George’s Street on the same date.