Louth court sends teenager facing multiple rape charges forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court

A 17-year-old male accused of multiple counts of rape on two females has been sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

He is charged with seven counts of rape against one alleged victim and with six counts of sending sexually explicit material to her, a child under 17 years.

The teenager is further accused of five rape charges and three sexual assault charges against a second alleged injured party.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 1 November 2019 and 18 April 2022.

A book of evidence was served on the defendant when he appeared before Drogheda Court on Monday.

Judge McKiernan allowed contested amendments to be made to some of the charges.

She was informed the DPP had consented to a return for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

The judge gave the accused the alibi warning and made a Section 56 order. He was remanded on similar bail conditions.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor, barrister and senior counsel.

Reporting restrictions were imposed.