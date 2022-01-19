Lisa Smith continues pre-trial application to dismiss criminal charges

Lawyers will continue their arguments today in the pre-trial application to dismiss criminal charges against former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, who denies being a member of Islamic State.

Ms Smith's lawyers brought the application before the Special Criminal Court on the grounds that there is insufficient evidence for her to go on trial. The prosecution is disputing the defence's application.

Restrictions under the Criminal Procedure Act prohibit reporting of the evidence being heard and the arguments being made.

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019. She has also pleaded not (NOT) guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.