Keane Mulready Woods trial will not go ahead on planned date

The trial of two men accused of murdering Keane Mulready Woods will not go ahead next month as gardai continue to investigate the killing and dismemberment of the Drogheda teenager.

John Byrne SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the Special Criminal Court this morning (THU) that the prosecution has disclosed some information to the defence in relation to the ongoing investigation but it is inevitable that, "further considerable disclosure would have to be made before the trial is in a position to proceed." The trial had been scheduled to go ahead on April 25 this year. Mr Byrne said he will tell the court on that date how much time is needed before the trial can begin.

Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth and Gerard Cruise (47), with addresses in Dublin 1 and Rathmullan Park, are charged with the teen's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on 12 or 13 January 2020.

Lawyers for both men did not object to the trial being delayed.

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020. The following day, some of the teenager's body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin. Two days later more remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of Dublin. The torso was discovered 14 months later, on 11 March, hidden in an overgrown ravine during an extensive search of waste ground at Rathmullan Park.