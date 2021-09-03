Judge wants to hear from victim

A 57-year-old man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a Carlingford pub has been remanded on continuing bail to 8 September after Judge McKiernan said she wanted the injured party present.

Michael Lennon, Ard na Tána, Riverstown, admitted a charge of assault causing harm and possession of a knuckle duster to unlawfully commit injury to a person by punching him in the head at Taaffe’s Bar, Newry Street, Carlingford, on 28 December 2018.

He also admitted being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words.

The defendant has 13 previous convictions, incuding one for assault causing harm on 13 July 2005 when he received a four-year suspended sentence for an offence on 9 December 2001.

After the judge said she was going to adjourn finalisation of the matter, solicitor Paula Tiernan said her client resided in Spain and was due to return later in the week. He ran his own business there.

The solicitor applied for a longer adjournment so that the accused could go back to Spain then return for his case.

However, Judge McKiernan replied it was a serious charge and left the adjourned date at 8 September next.