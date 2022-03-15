Louth

Judge finds it ‘hard to believe’ there was no CCTV footage of pub arrest

As Public Order summonses against a 64-year-old pub customer were dismissed at Drogheda Court, a judge found it ‘hard to believe’ there was no footage of what happened in The Admiral, Shop Street more than two years ago.

Fintan Carolan, Cherry Cottage, Donore Road, Drogheda, had denied being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words in the bar on 29 August 2019.

