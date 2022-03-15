Judge finds it ‘hard to believe’ there was no CCTV footage of pub arrest

As Public Order summonses against a 64-year-old pub customer were dismissed at Drogheda Court, a judge found it ‘hard to believe’ there was no footage of what happened in The Admiral, Shop Street more than two years ago.

Fintan Carolan, Cherry Cottage, Donore Road, Drogheda, had denied being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words in the bar on 29 August 2019.

Gda John Finnerty gave evidence that an anonymous report was received of a disturbance in The Admiral.

When he arrived, the defendant became abusive and aggressive to him and his colleagues, telling them to ‘f*** off to Clogherhead and catch the real criminals’.

This man also said, ‘F*** off, you pricks’.

Gda Finnerty added this person continued to be aggressive before being handcuffed and brought to the garda station.

He was subsequently refused to accept an adult caution.

Cross-examined by solicitor Paul Moore the witness said Fintan Carolan started engaging with gardaí first.

It was put to him that he ordered the accused out aggressively.

The guard said he asked the man to leave, and he continued to be aggressive.

Fintan Carolan testified that he was sitting having a few drinks with friends. He had four or five pints.

He went up to the bar to call a round and the next thing there were ‘guards everywhere’.

He said Gda Finnerty was very aggressive and said to him, ‘I want you to get the f*** out of here, quick’.

The witness said there was ‘absolutely no violence or rows in the pub at that stage’.

He said the guard continued to be abusive towards him. His arm was twisted when he was arrested, and he had injuries to his elbow.

‘I have no problem with the guards. There was no row in the pub. I don’t know why the guards were called.’

Gda Finnerty confirmed there was no row when they arrived.

Mr Carolan said staff had been having problems with a fella at the bar.

He explained he didn’t sign the adult caution because it was unfair what happened to him.

He told court presenter Sgt John O’Hehir that he went into The Admiral about 3pm and this happened at 9.40pm but he hadn’t been drinking for seven hours.

It was put to him that what he said happened would be a very unusual way for a garda to interact with a member of the public.

He said he did ring the Ombudsman, but it was ‘a waste of time’.

After being informed by the prosecuting officer that there was no CCTV footage, Judge McKiernan said she found it hard to believe there was none. There should have been footage.

The judge said she had a doubt. The summonses were dismissed.