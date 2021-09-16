Judge apologises for block adjournment of cases listed at district court sitting and describes ‘national shortage of judges’

Judge McKiernan has apologised for the block adjournment of most of the cases listed for last Wednesday’s sitting of Dundalk District Court.

Owing to a prior engagement, the judge explained she had requested cover six weeks ago.

However, due to what she described as a ‘national shortage of judges’, there was no cover available.

‘I apologise to everyone. I understand it’s a major inconvenience.’

There were in excess of 200 charge sheets listed and 38 summonses.

People who were due to appear in court had been contacted in advance and told not to attend.

Judge McKiernan was present to deal with urgent matters including custody cases.

Also block adjourned for the same reason was the entire of a large Family Law list on Thursday.