Joyrider who killed three people near Dundalk while making Snapchat videos fails in bid to have jail time cut

A killer driver who claimed the lives of three people when he ploughed into the back of another car as he made Snapchat videos while driving at 225kmh has failed in his bid to have his nine-year jail sentence reduced.

Keith Lennon (23) killed mother and son Mary (82) and Kevin (58) Faxton, from Bessbrook, Co Armagh, and Bryan Magill (24) from Newry, Co Down, when the 3-litre Audi he was driving at 105kmh above the speed limit hit the Faxton’s Peugeot 108 on the northbound carriageway of the N1.

