Jailed for theft of bicycles, break-in and driving offences in Dundalk and Drogheda

A man who broke into an occupied house and who stole bicycles from several locations in Dundalk, has been jailed.

Evaldas Petrauskas (34), with addresses at Castletown Road, Dundalk; Drogheda and Swords, pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including for dangerous driving, and one summons for drug possession, stemming from incidents in 2021 and 2022.

The court heard he had been in custody on these matters since 25 November last having not sought bail.

Solicitor Barry Callan said his client came to Ireland in 2007 and divided his time between Dundalk and Portadown.

He has one child and had worked part-time as a winkle picker on a casual basis.

In the circuit court on 29 June last, he was sentenced to two years and three months, the last six months suspended, and had a release date in November 2024.

Sgt Letitia McConnell presented evidence that Mr Petrauskas had €20-worth of cannabis at Townley Hall, Tullyallen, on 9 July 2021.

On 6 July 2021 he stole a bicycle worth €390 which was locked at Marhaba Foodstore, Church Street, Dundalk.

He took a bicycle valued €700 at Dundalk Retail Park on 2 November 2021. The owner had chained it outside their place of work.

On the night of 29 and 30 November 2021 while people were inside, the defendant carried out a burglary at a house in Mullach Alainn, Omeath, stealing keys to a Vauxhall Insignia.

Further evidence was presented that he stole two jackets in TK Maxx, Drogheda on 12 March 2022 and on the following 30 June another bicycle he stole, from North Link Retail Park, Dundalk and worth €847, was recovered during a search of his house.

On 12 July 2022 he damaged a vacuum cleaner located on the forecourt of Applegreen, Newry Road, and two days later at Newtownbalregan drove a Ford Mondeo at speed, overtaking traffic in an effort to evade gardaí.

On 28 October last, at Tesco, West Street, Drogheda, Mr Petrauskas took a €280 e-scooter which had been locked outside.

Finally, the court was told that on 23 November last, he drove a Honda Jazz at high speed in the wrong direction along the one-way Market Street in Dundalk.

There were 60 previous convictions, including from courts in Germany and Northern Ireland.

A two-month sentence was imposed for the Church Street theft, four months consecutive for the Omeath break-in and four months consecutive for the incident at North Link Retail Park.

Mr Petrauskas received a concurrent four-month term and 10-year driving disqualification for dangerous driving at Newtownbalregan and a 10-year disqualification for dangerous driving at Market Street, Dundalk.

Judge McKiernan ordered the sentences to run consecutive to the sentence being served, taking into account time served on these charges.