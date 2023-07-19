Jailed for drug dealing after cannabis and amphetamines found in Louth garda search

A 44-year-old man has been jailed for drug dealing after the district court heard that gardaí found cannabis and amphetamine valued more than €5,500 at his home.

Piotr Klundukowski, Scarlet Street, Drogheda, admitted two counts of possession and two of possession for sale or supply, the DPP having directed that the case could be dealt with summarily in the lower court on a guilty plea only.

It was stated that the defendant, a native of Poland, was selling drugs to supplement his income. He personally had no difficulty with drugs.

Sgt John O’Hehir presented evidence that at 6.45pm on 18 March 2022 members of the Garda Drugs Unit carried out a search and located amphetamine worth €2,884 and cannabis worth €2,820.

Also discovered was ‘drugs paraphernalia’ and a mobile phone. Nothing of evidential value was gleaned from the phone.

Mr Klundukowski, who has no previous convictions, admitted ownership of the drugs.

Solicitor Barry Callan said his client had a partner and no children. He had been in Ireland 16 years.

He injured his arm in an industrial accident a number of years ago and had lost his job due to those injuries.

The defendant was in receipt of social welfare and with the blessing of the Department was doing casual work at Drogheda Port.

He was introduced to ‘this activity’, Mr Callan continued, by a friend. He had no difficulties with drugs and did it to supplement his income.

Judge McKiernan remarked this was a very serious matter. There was no excuse for selling drugs. This was not the case of an addiction.

Mr Klundukowski was sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Legal aid was granted.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash to be lodged.