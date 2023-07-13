Italian accused of 44 charges of alleged laundering in Louth considered a ‘Flight risk’ has bail refused

A 38-year-old man accused of 44 charges relating to alleged money laundering and theft of pandemic unemployment payments has been refused bail.

Alessandro Maurici, Gort Aoibhinn, Liscara, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, was remanded in custody to 19 July for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

It is alleged that money, the proceeds of criminal conduct, was credited to his account at Permanent TSB, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, on dates between 7 April 2020 and 29 September 2020.

The DPP has directed a prosecution on indictment with consent to a send forward on signed pleas of guilty, Sgt Letitia McConnell said.

The court heard that Mr Maurici, who had the assistance of an Italian interpreter, had been in custody since being arrested on a European arrest warrant and brought before Dundalk District Court on 5 July last.

Objecting to bail under O’Callaghan Rules, a garda attached to the Department of Social Protection said the defendant had left the State and refused to return.

He had neither an address nor family ties here.

He was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant and after landing at Dublin Airport gave an address in Carrick on Shannon where the householder said they ‘didn’t want anything to do with him’.

Cross-examined by barrister Eoghan Fagan, the witness said he had been shown a booking for two weeks in an Airbnb but did not have an opportunity to check it.

Mr Fagan said his client’s sister had flown in from Italy. He had no difficulty complying with any bail conditions imposed by the court.

An Airbnb had been organised for Mr Maurici for the next two weeks. There had been a difficulty finding accommodation for longer.

Counsel continued that this case will be going forward to the circuit court.

The accused, a native of Italy, was committed to staying in Ireland ‘to see through the charges’.

Judge McKiernan refused bail. It had not been contradicted that Mr Maurici left the jurisdiction when contacted by gardaí.

The court considered him a flight risk and he had no address.