‘He’s away on holidays. He has been assigned legal aid. It’s a joke’ remarks judge during hearing for charge of affray

A man on whom a book of evidence was due to be served was not in court because he was going on holidays that day.

Bernard Joyce (24), Woodland Park, Dundalk, is accused of affray and producing an iron bar in the course of a dispute at Woodland Park on 17 April 2020.

When the case was called last Wednesday, his solicitor said she had been instructed the defendant was on holiday in Majorca.

She didn’t know anything about a holiday the previous week when the matter was to be block adjourned.

‘He’s away on holidays. He has been assigned legal aid. It’s a joke, the whole system,’ Judge McKiernan remarked.

The judge added she wanted evidence of this holiday and the case was let stand in the last.

When it was recalled the prosecuting garda inspector said he had been shown an email of Joyce’s itinerary and he accepted that he was flying out that day.

Joyce was remanded in his absence to 6 October next for service of a book of evidence.