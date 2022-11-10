Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters before court on alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations in 2020

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters are due to appear before Dundalk Court in February to hear an allegation that they were in breach of Covid-19 regulations in 2020.

Ms O’Doherty (54), Corbawn Wood, Shankhill, Dublin and Mr Waters (67), Room 1, Sandycove House, Dun Laoghaire, are each accused of, on 26 May 2020 at Dublin Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk, contravening a penal provision of a regulation made under Section 31 A (1) of the Health Act 1947 as amended to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

They were summonsed separately before Wednesday’s sitting of Dundalk Court. Neither attended. Both were represented by barrister Stephen Faulkner.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the cases to 8 February 2023 for hearing.